Bindi Irwin Shares Side-by-Side Twinning Baby Photos of Herself and Daughter

Bindi Irwin's daughter is taking after her mother in more ways than one! After sporting her first pair of khakis and becoming a regular at the family's Australia Zoo, Irwin on Friday revealed another way in which little Grace Warrior is her twin. In a Friday social media post, the 22-year-old conservationist revealed an adorable side-by-side comparison of their baby photos, proving not only their close resemblance but also their love of a little post-bath time swaddling.

The sweet post, shared on both Instagram and Twitter, included two photos. The first image showed the proud new mom as she held her 2-month-old daughter after a bath, with little Grace bundled in a towel. The second image was a throwback photo of Irwin as a baby. Also snapped after a bath, the photo showed Irwin donning a similar towel wrap as her mother, Terri Irwin, held her. Irwin captioned the adorable snapshots, "Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue. Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towel." Replying to the Twitter post, Terri gushed, "you were the sweetest baby, Bindi, and now you're the most wonderful mama to dear little Grace!"

The sweet post came just two months after Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed Grace, their first child together, on March 25, which also marked their first wedding anniversary. According to Irwin, who said "there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Grace entered the world at 5:52 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

At the time, the couple also opened up about the significance of their daughter's name. Her first name, Grace, pays homage to relatives on both sides of their family, as Grace was the name of Irwin's great-grandmother as well as the name of relatives in Powell's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle name, Warrior Irwin, serves as a tribute to Irwin's late father, Steve Irwin, and his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior.

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple is enjoying their new lives as parents, and they are ensuring that they bestow their love of all things nature on their daughter. Over the past several weeks, Irwin and Powell have shared numerous photos from their family strolls through nature, and in May, Grace even donned her first Australia Zoo khakis as she "met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo." Irwin said she and Powell were "so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our girl is going to grow up dating for Mother Earth and all her animals."