Miley Cyrus Wins First Grammy in 'Iconic' Moment With Mariah Carey

Miley Cyrus took home her first Grammy Award at the 2024 ceremony standing beside a living legend: Mariah Carey. Cyrus couldn't contain her excitement for the milestone. The "Vision of Love" presented the Hannah Montana staple with the first award of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance. Cyrus was visibility shocked when Carey announced her as the winner. She gasped all the way to the podium before giving her acceptance speech. "This is just too iconic," Cyrus said. "Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment." She added, "And I could've missed the award- that's fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl; it was everything." Cyrus noted that she "got sat in my lucky number 3 seat and went on to tell a story during the speech she didn't initially plan to, but took the moment as her chance.

Carey, who's fans know she adores butterflies, talked about a little boy that "all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly." "His parents gave him a butterfly net," Cyrus said, adding that the little couldn't catch one. "With no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. And he was OK that he wasn't going to capture this beautiful butterfly," she continued. "And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly."

In total, Cyrus has been nominated for eight Grammy awards. Her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, earned her nominations in the categories for best pop vocal album and album of the year, as well as best pop duo/group performance for "Thousand Miles" and best pop solo performance, song of the year and record of the year for "Flowers." She revealed her excitement about the nominations in an Instagram post in November 2023, writing, "It's fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy." SHe was more excited that the Grammys' top categories this year were almost entirely dominated by women, with Cyrus noting: "Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud."