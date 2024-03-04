How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Reacted to Dominic Purcell Drama Between Mom Tish and Sister Noah

There has been some drama lately between Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish, and sister, Noah, regarding Tish's new husband, actor Dominic Purcell. Now, a source has spoken to PEOPLE to share Miley's reaction to the situation, saying that the singer "had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all."

"She confronted her mom about it," the source went on to say. "She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy." According to a previous report, Tish, 56, stole Purcell, 54, from Noah, 24. Back in 2022, Tish began dating Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash) — following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — with the pair eventually saying their "I Do's" in August 2023, at Miley's mansion in Malibu.

Notably, Noah was not present at the wedding, and a source claims there was a good reason for that. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider alleged, going on to add that Tish "was aware" of the relationship.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her." The source went on to claim that Noah skipping her mother's wedding was not entirely her choice, as she wasn't invited to the event. The insider even alleged that there were armed guards outside Miley's home to keep Noah out.

PEOPLE reports that they reached out to reps for all parts but did not hear back, other than a rep for Noah refusing to comment.