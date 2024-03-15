Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Shares First Photo

Bhad Bhabie just welcomed her baby! The 20-year-old reality TV personality turned rapper announced Friday that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kali Love, with her rapper boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Marie Bregoli, shared a black and white photo on her Instagram Story of herself cuddled up with her little one, whose face was obscured by a hat and blanket. She has yet to share any additional information about the birth. In December, the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist announced she was pregnant, sharing photos on Instagram of her wearing a tight T-shirt that showcased her baby bump.

Bhad Bhabie shared with PEOPLE in February that she and Le Vaughn had settled on the name Kali Love for their daughter, which she noted "doesn't really have any specific meaning" but came together with a list of first names she liked. Then, "I thought that Love went good with Kali," she revealed.

The "Bestie" rapper continued, "I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready.' It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

The new mom said that her infamous appearance on Dr. Phil when she was 13 still follows her, despite having grown and matured. "People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?" she wondered. "They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television. I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am, and that they wouldn't just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young."