Bhad Bhabie Reveals How Much Plastic Surgery She's Actually Had

Bhad Bhabie has never been afraid to speak her mind, even in the face of plastic surgery rumors. The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, appeared on the High Low With Emrata podcast on Tuesday, April 25, where she talked about how she got her start on Dr. Phil, her high-profit OnlyFans account, and speculation about how much cosmetic surgery she has undergone. "I had two rounds of [silicone] a— shots when I was 16 that did nothing," Bregoli revealed. "I didn't start getting any kind of shape to my body until I started gaining weight," she added. "I gained, like, 25 pounds in, like, two weeks. It just happened. I don't know how it happened. I've never gotten my boobs done. I've had lip filler."

Bregoli, who also spent $40,000 on new veneers in 2019, has previously addressed rumors about her new looks. The "Cash Me Outside" rapper uploaded a video to Instagram in 2021 with a photo montage and a lengthy caption describing her appearance and cosmetic treatment decisions. "I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," the star said via People. "I've told y'all that multiple times. "What's the point of my wearing make up if it don't make me look better? Im only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don't even know how I'm gonna look when I get older?" she then asked. "Only when I wear make up and/ or wigs y'all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13… no one else looks the same at 18 as they did 13 14 everyone has a glow up," Bregoli added.

She was referring to a previous Instagram post in which she wore a different look while clutching various Chanel purses. Bregoli also mentioned whether she planned to undergo any further procedures in the future near the end of her post. "When I do get my nose done I will b glad to let y'all know," she wrote. "But funny thing ab me is I'm scared as hell Of being put under anesthesia so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life or death situation or something for my health." Additionally, Bregoli said in a video testimony, "this is going to be my last time addressing this. Y'all are comparing pictures of me when I was 14, 13-14 with no makeup on, whatever, and me with no eyebrows, to pictures of me 18 almost 19 with makeup on. That's the point of wearing makeup." "I have a fat--- nose so I like to make it smaller with makeup. People do contouring in their cheeks all the time," she added. After a 2016 viral appearance on Dr. Phil, Bregoli became known for her "Cash Me Outside" catchphrase, which sparked record contracts and endorsement deals.