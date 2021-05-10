Bhad Bhabie Delivers 'Dr. Phil' Flashback in Response to OnlyFans Critics

✖

Bhad Bhabie channeled some of the energy that awarded her fame in response to her OnlyFans critics. While speaking to TMZ cameras over the weekend, she launched into the critics and credited their feelings toward her success on the platform. She also hates the idea that the platform should be changed to 21 and over.

"I think any b—ch who says that is mad because they didn't make as much money as me on there. That's obvious," she told TMZ. "Like, how could you be mad that someone younger... that's like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and saying banking should be changed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

The reporter notes that people see OnlyFans use by the 18-year-old as child grooming. She also added that if they did change the age to 21, her critics would be saying the age should be 25.

Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, made it clear that the proposed changes and criticism is only due to her success. Her OnlyFans debut grabbed headlines due to her decision to join the platform right after she turned 18, and for its success in netting $1 million for the young rapper in just 6 hours after debuting. It follows the entrance of other celebrities onto the platform that some feel should just be for adult performers.

Actress Bella Thorne was hit with criticism after her decision to open an account on the site and make some major cash herself. Neither truly took the criticism to heart and have continued to post and find success.

For Bregoli, the success is only the latest she has found in recent years. She's also had some dramatic realizations and revelations too, including her allegations against Dr. Phil after her appearance on his show.

After being inspired by Hannah Archuleta's lawsuit against a Utah ranch that the reality TV doctor would send "troubled youths" to as part of the show. Bhabie shared her own issues and experience soon after, urging an apology from Dr. Phil.

"When I had seen the punishments [Archuleta] was given, I knew I really had to say something... because I truly believe they did that," Bregoli said in a clip revealing the allegations. "So, Dr. Phil, I'm going to give you from now to April 5 to issue an apology, not only to me, but to Hannah, and any other child you sent to Turn-About or any other program like this. If you don't, I'm gonna handle things my way."

Bhad Bhabie has found a path to success in life leaning on her own standards. It might not be for everyone, but she has certainly found a rewarding life at the current moment.