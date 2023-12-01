'Bhad Bhabie' Danielle Bregoli Shocks Fans With Pregnancy, Baby Bump Reveal

Bhad Bhabie is pregnant! The 20-year-old rapper and social media personality, real name Danielle Bregoli, announced her pregnancy on Instagram Friday, sharing two mirror selfies showcasing her baby bump in a tight white T-shirt and sweatpants. The "These Heaux" rapper didn't add a caption to her post, but was quickly bombarded with well-wishes from fans in the comment section.

"Congratulations! enjoy every moment of your baby's life, God bless your new family!" one person wrote, as another commented, "No wonder she been missing in action." Bhad Bhabie was actually spotted publicly the day before her pregnancy announcement, fueling rumors that she was expecting her first child as she and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, were spotted walking around Beverly Hills and enjoying dinner, as per a report from XXL Magazine.

In a video from the outing, Bhad Bhabie can be seen wearing a black shirt that appeared to cover a baby bump, but she remained quiet when approached by a paparazzi. The OnlyFans star has yet to indicate how far along she is or if she knows the sex of her child yet. On Instagram, Bhad Bhabie did delete the vast majority of her other posts as she shared her pregnancy reveal, leaving only a photo of her hanging out at a basketball game with Le Vaughn.

In April, the couple debuted tattoos dedicated to one another, with Bhad Bhabie tattooing her beau's name on the left side of her chest alongside an "1111" on her neck, which is a reference to Le Vaughn's birthday. Le Vaughn, meanwhile, got his girlfriend's first and middle name tattooed on his neck. Asked about the tattoos by fans, Bhad Bhabie clapped back online, "I love that man whether y'all like it or not, yall gonna talk regardless."

Bhad Bhabie first entered the spotlight when she was just 13, appearing on Dr. Phil in 2016, where she coined the viral phrase, "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" She would then go on to release music, including "Gucci Flip Flops" and "Geek'd" before starting her OnlyFans career when she turned 18 in 2021. Last month, Bhad Bhabie revealed on her Instagram just how much money she makes on the subscriber-based platform, revealing that she earned an astounding $18 million in her first month as a creator and more than $38 million in less than a year.