Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record by Earning Massive Amount in Just 6 Hours

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, has broken a new record on OnlyFans after raking in over $1 million in just six hours on the site. The teenager charges $23.99 per month for a subscription promising access to photos and videos on her OnlyFans page, as well as the opportunity for subscribers to talk to her via direct messages.

Bregoli made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of her earnings from the NSFW site. "Not bad for 6 hours," she wrote in the caption. "We broke the f–– out of that onlyfans record." To break it all down, the "best friend" rapper brought in $757,526.08 from subscriptions, $267,675 in DM payments, and an additional $5,502.35 in tips alone. “Crazier than u think DM me,” Bregoli's OnlyFans bio states. “I am on here every night responding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

She teased the new business venture in a previous post shared with her Instagram followers. In a video, the 18-year-old posed in a lingerie set as she walked through her home. "Saw your 6 million comments and now I’m answering your call," she captioned the post. "We breaking all the rules."

Previously, Bella Thorne was the last OnlyFans record holder after taking in more than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the site in August of last year. Though, instead of being met with congratulations, she faced some backlash from the sex worker community –– many of whom rely on the platform for income –– because her $200 three-pack deal (featuring non-explicit photos) led the site to lower the maximum amount users could charge for exclusive content from to $50. The maximum limit was previously $200. The actress/model apologized for the move and assured those upset that she was working with OnlyFans to fix the situation.

Since it's conception, OnlyFans has grown its creator community to include non-famous people as well as celebrities. Other stars to make an account include Jordyn Woods, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, and Tana Mongeau.