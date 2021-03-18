Beyonce Shares Photos of Daughter Blue Ivy Celebrating Her First Grammy Win

✖

Fans expect nothing less than the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z to win a Grammy, and that's precisely what Blue Ivy did at the young age of 9 years old. Ivy won her first Grammy for Best Music Video for her song "Brown Skin Girl." Naturally, Beyoncé being a proud mother, took to social media to share a video of how her daughter decided to celebrate her big win, but also highlighted that the former Destiny's Child singer made history.

The young star not only stars in the music video alonside her mom, but she's also featured on the vocals; she even wrote a verse by herself. In the video, Beyonce showed highlights from her incredible night having made history, becoming the first artist ever to win the most Grammys. From her acceptance speech, to special moments from her historical night, fans were reminded why she stands on the platform she does. However, she ended it by showing her beautiful daughter posing with her Grammy award, and ended with a photo of Ivy wearing a crown on her head.

Beyoncé has always been an inspiration to many around the world, but the talented singer reached new heights in 2021. Although she's reached the top, it's safe to say fans around the globe will still be waiting in anticipation with what she plans to do next.

Over the years, the mom-of-three has not shied away from allowing her daughter to shine in the spotlight. Ivy being her eldest child, alongside her twin brother and sister, Sir and Rumi, 3. In fact, Ivy has been featured in Beyoncé's fashion line. The two were twinning in recent photos as Ivy showed off her modeling skills. In the first image, Ivy is jumping in a pair of Adidas x Ivy Park Ultraboost OG Shoes while wearing the Ski Tag Sweat Pants paired with the matching Ski Tag Puffer Jacket. In the second photo, she's wearing the same outfit but rocking less of a serious look and smiling as she showed off her braces.

In her makeup-free look, she clearly takes after her gorgeous mom with such natural beuty. Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, says Ivy wasn't meant to take photos that day, but decided to jump in front of the camera to show off her talent and skills. The photos were so good, they ended up using them.