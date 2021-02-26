Beyonce and Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, Are Twinning in Ivy Park Photos

✖

Blue Ivy Carter is taking after her mom Beyoncé and is showing off her skills in new Ivy Park photos. The 9-year-old flaunted her modeling skills in the new campaign and looks stunningly gorgeous. In the two photos her 39-year-old mom posted to beyonce.com, Carter shows off her best model face in the first photo, while showing off her smile in the second.

In the first image, Carter is jumping in a pair of Adidas x Ivy Park Ultraboost OG Shoes while wearing the Ski Tag Sweat Pants, paired with the matching Ski Tag Puffer Jacket. In the second photo, she's wearing the same outfit but rocking less of a serious look and smiling instead as she shows off her braces. Her makeup-free look was absolutely flawless, but her beautiful hair is catching eyes. Carter usually rocks her natural curls but chose to straighten it for this look, showing off her volume.

While Carter seems like an absolute pro, according to her grandmother, Tina Knowles said her time in the spotlight was completely spontaneous. "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. swing your hair Blue!!!!!" Knowles said before adding that it was her granddaughter's choice to go in front of the camera according to Us Weekly. "She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! [read heart emoji]."

Carter has some of the most famous parents in the world with Jay-Z as her father and Beyoncé as her mom, but she still gets starstruck, despite meeting countless A-list celebrities. Following a Los Angeles Lakers game, she met LeBron James and was left speechless. She attended the game with her dad and after the Lakers' win, the Carters got some face time with the NBA all-star.

When James introduced himself, she smiled and asked her dad to ask him a question, requesting James sign a ball for her. Naturally, James made it happen in a matter of days for her. This isn't the first time she's met an incredibly famous name. In fact, she usually accompanies her parents at events which have included a trip to the NBA All-Star game in 2017.