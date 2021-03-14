Beyonce’s Daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Wins First Grammy Award at Just 9 Years Old

✖

Beyonce is on track to top Alison Krauss' record 27 Grammy Awards Sunday night after winning two early awards. She shares one of those awards with her daughter, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who co-starred with her mother in the "Brown Skin Girl" music video. Blue Ivy is the second-youngest Grammy winner in history, behind only Leah Peasall, who was 8 years old when she received a Grammy for her work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2001.

The "Brown Skin Girl" music video won the Best Music Video award. The Grammy goes to all the artists featured in the video, so rapper WizKid was also listed as a recipient. Beyonce's co-director, Jenn Nkiru, and producers Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams are also winners for their work on the video. The other nominees in the category were Future and Drake's "Life Is Good," "Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak, Harry Styles' "Adore You," and Wookid's "Goliath."

Beyonce's other early win came for Best Rap Performance for "Savage," her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. She earned seven other nominations, but her Black Is King film already lost Best Music Film to Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. Beyonce's "Black Parade" was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. "Savage" was nominated for Best Rap Song and Record of the Year. Beyonce lost Best R&B Song to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined."

Beyonce now only needs to win one more award to tie Krauss' record for the most wins by a female artist. However, of her 26 wins so far, she has only won a top award once. In 2010, she won Song of the year for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)." She could come home empty-handed again in the main awards. She has lost Album of the Year three times and Record of the Year five times, notes the Associated Press.

The singer has some tough competition in the Song and Record of the Year categories this time. Roddy Ricch's "The Box," Taylor Swift's "Cardigan," Post Malone's "Circles," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe" and JP Saxe's "If The World Was Ending" were nominated for Song of the Year. The Grammys start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, live from the Los Angeles Convention Center.