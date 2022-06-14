Beth Behrs, '2 Broke Girls' and 'Neighborhood' Star, Gives Birth to Baby Girl

✖

The Neighborhood star Beth Behrs and her husband, Mad Men star Michael Gladis, welcomed their first child together, the couple announced on Monday. They both shared the same black and white photo of their hands holding their daughter's tiny hand. Behrs, 36, and Gladis, 44, married in 2018.

"Welcome to the world, Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed," Behrs wrote on Instagram. Gladis shared the photo on his Twitter page.

Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed! @MichaelGladis pic.twitter.com/TYdboBQlfZ — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 13, 2022

Behrs' and Gladis' celebrity friends offered their congratulations. "Beth I'm so happy for you," Jamie Lynn Sigler wrote. "Amazing and incredible news! You will both be... wonderful parents! I'm so excited for you," Kristin Davis wrote. "Oh my gosh!! Thrilled for you and [Behrs]. What beautiful news," Melanie Lynskey wrote to Gladis on Twitter.

Behrs rose to fame on CBS' 2 Broke Girls, starring alongside Kat Dennings in all six seasons. In 2018, she joined another CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood, in which she plays Gemma Johnson, who is married to Max Greenfield's Dave. The show also stars Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold as the Johnsons' neighbors in Pasadena, California. The Johnsons moved to Pasadena from the Midwest and discovered their home is located in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Jim Reynolds created the show, and Bill Martin and Mike Schiff are the new showrunners. The series was already renewed for a fifth season, and past episodes are available on Paramount+.

"I love this show. I'm so proud of the message we're putting out there and I'm so in love with the people I work with; they're just so wonderful as humans," Behrs told PopCulture.com about The Neighborhood last year. "We've been through this year together. We made television through this year together. The crew worked their butts off trying to keep everyone safe and we did it. Everybody was safe, knock on wood. So it just feels like there's a lot to celebrate right now."

Gadis starred in Mad Men as Paul Kinsey. He appeared in The Neighborhood episode "Welcome to the Procedure" as Dr. Fisher. Last year, he also popped up in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode "What Can Happen in the Dark." It was his fourth Law & Order appearance, having starred in two Criminal Intent and an earlier SVU episode before. Gadis and Behrs got engaged in July 2016 and married two years later.