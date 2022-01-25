CBS Renews 3 of Its Hit Comedies for New Seasons

CBS has formally renewed three of its most successful comedies this season. Deadline reported Wednesday that the network renewed Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola. This marks the second year in a row that CBS began its slate of renewals by first sharing status updates about their comedy programming.

The Neighborhood, which stars Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer, will be going into its fifth season. Bob Hearts Abishola was renewed for Season 4, while the freshman hit Ghosts is the newest of the three comedies and earned an early Season 2 renewal. These three shows join Young Sheldon, which is in its first year of a three-season pickup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, stated about the renewals. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

Kahl added about The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, in particular, “And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob [Hearts] Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams.” While this serves as good news for these aforementioned shows, CBS has yet to make a decision on other programs such as B Positive and United States of Al, which are both from producer Chuck Lorre. Deadline noted that just like with the previous year’s television season, the network has decided to delay their decision on the shows’ futures. Both of the shows were renewed last year, but it was said to be a last-minute decision.

CBS has previously revealed the status of other shows such as CSI: Vegas and Bull. CSI: Vegas, which is coming off of a limited initial run, will return for Season 2 on the network. However, Bull will end with Season 6, which is currently airing. The decision was reportedly made by star and producer Michael Weatherly, who shared the announcement to his fans on social media. He mentioned that he is leaving the show in order to pursue “new creative challenges.”