'The Neighborhood' Star Beth Behrs Looks Ahead to Season 4 Following Season 3's Baby News (Exclusive)

Fans can't get enough of the Butler and Johnson family on the hit CBS show The Neighborhood, and they'll only get to see more of their stories play out on Season 4, set to premiere in the fall of 2021. Following the final episode of Season 3, it was revealed Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs) and her husband Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) were expecting their second child together. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Behrs mentioned what she's looking forward to most about Season 4 and revealed why she wanted to join this cast.

"I don't know anything at the moment other than I know it's going to be so much fun and so ridiculous to play out Gemma and Dave — even Gemma's relationship with the Butlers too, on camera with her being pregnant," the 35-year-old explained. "It's going to be so much fun; it's going to be so funny," the Two Broke Girls actress added before noting that while she doesn't have details just yet of how Season 4 will pan out, she's interested to see how her on-screen son, Grover (Hank Greenspan), will handle the news of the Johnsons expecting another child.

"It's just going to be fun to play that out even with Grover, who plays my son because he didn't want us to have another baby," she explained. "Then he kind of changes his mind. So it'll be really fun to play out that whole relationship too." Behrs joined her cast members, including Greenfield, Greenspan, Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler), and Tichina Arnold (Tina Butler) in 2018 and have won the hearts of many over throughout the last four years. Within that time, she's developed an amazing relationship with her castmates and gushed over how awesome they are.

"I love this show. I'm so proud of the message we're putting out there and I'm so in love with the people I work with; they're just so wonderful as humans," she added. "We've been through this year together. We made television through this year together. The crew worked their butts off trying to keep everyone safe and we did it. Everybody was safe, knock on wood. So it just feels like there's a lot to celebrate right now."

While 2020 sparked much-needed conversations around Black Lives Matter, The Neighborhood had already touched on various topics running along the same lines — something Behrs is very proud of. Moreover, since the cast managed to get through the pandemic together, that dynamic has drawn them even closer. Even though there are some topics on the hit series that could make some heads turn, Behrs says she never hesitated to join the cast or the show because she "believed in it so much."

"Honestly, it didn't matter because we believed in it so much. All of us, the writers, the cast led by Cedric the Entertainer [...] the Butler family, there was just such a magic and chemistry and the way that they were able to, still in a comedy, tackle these important social issues was something that I don't think on a sitcom format we'd seen in a long time in this way."

Before Behrs gears up to start filming the next season, she has been busy enjoying the summer months with a little baseball and wine. Behrs recently partnered with Woodbridge Wines for their "Celebratory Firsts Program and Kit." "[I'm a] huge baseball fan; two of my favorite things, baseball and wine and Woodbridge is now the official wine of Major League Baseball," she said. "I'm almost curating for them this really cool swag giveaway around Major League Baseball teams and wine accessories." Fans can keep an eye out in July for the exciting giveaways. For more on Behrs and your other favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.