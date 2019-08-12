‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Get Married, Joined by ‘Idol’ Alum David Cook for Reception

Bachelor in Paradise stars, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon tied the knot Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island with a fairytale wedding in front of family and friends, and the music of American Idol, alum David Cook. The reality TV lovebirds tied then knot in a gorgeous ceremony in the coastal community of Newport, a year after their romantic beach proposal in Mexico — where they initially met on ABC‘s Bachelor in Paradise in 2015.

The two exchanged vows traditionally with personalized vows in a ceremony officiated by The Bachelor producer, Elan Gale at an intimate church before heading to their wedding reception. According to PEOPLE, Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon, 30, got emotional as they became husband and wife in front of their 180 guests, consisting of both family and friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the report from the magazine, Iaconetti wore an Ines Di Santo ballgown with jewels from Brooke Rayn, while Haibon chose a tuxedo for the big day from Black Tux.

Ahead of the big day, PEOPLE reports the couple took part in a lavish rehearsal dinner in Newport at the Ocean Cliff Hotel, where the reality stars were toasted by their families and bridal parties.

“We didn’t decide on our rehearsal dinner spot until last month. It was one of the very last things we planned,” Iaconetti PEOPLE exclusively before her wedding festivities.

While Haibon wanted some more “low-key,” Iaconetti wanted to go all-out for the pre-wedding party, which was attended by Bachelor Nation alums, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Becca Tilley and Chris Strandburg.

This past June, Iaconetti shared plans for the romantic nuptials, including announcing how American Idol Season 7 winner, David Cook would be the couple’s wedding singer and performing some of his music.

“He is one of my favorite artists ever and I mean, my favorite American Idol ever,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight amid wedding planning. “So it’s really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding. He has like, the warmest voice ever. He just can like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism.”

“Yeah, we [were] kind of joking one day about, ‘What if David Cook sang at our wedding?’ And now like, we have to do it,” Haibon added. “So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out.”

Cook took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share a photo from his way to the event, which raked in a number of comments from fans of both reality series. Per PEOPLE, Cook sang “Ever the Same” for their first dance at the reception.

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic