Ashley Graham Teases She's 'Naked Again' in Intimate Maternity Photos

✖

Ashley Graham is "naked again." The pregnant model, 33, went au naturale for a maternity photoshoot this weekend, sharing photos of her bare baby bump to Instagram Sunday. Graham, who also shares 19-month-old son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, stripped down to pose in the nude while covering her torso with her arm in a tropical background. "Uh oh she's naked again," Graham quipped in the caption.

The Sports Illustrated model's followers loved the stunning maternity shot. Gabi Gregg commented, "Wow, this is so gorgeous," while Naomi Campbell simply wrote, "Beautiful." Another follower wrote, "Beautiful. I was so ashamed of my body when I was pregnant as [a] plus-size woman. You are an inspiration to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

Graham has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram since announcing in July that she and Ervin were expecting their second child. Showing off her baby bump in a photo taken by her husband, the America's Next Top Model star captioned the big news, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Last month, Graham told Entertainment Tonight how her second pregnancy has been different than the first. "I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told the outlet of adding a second child to her family. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."

Being pregnant with and preparing for a second child is a much more relaxed process, however. "I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over-prepared," she explained. "I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this. Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."