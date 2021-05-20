Ashley Graham Reveals 'Traumatic' Postpartum Hair Loss

✖

Ashley Graham is opening up about the postpartum hair loss she experienced after welcoming son Isaac in January 2020, calling the experience "more traumatic than even birth" in a new interview with Parents magazine. The model, 33, revealed that her "whole hairline" fell out just four months after giving birth to her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

"I think it was like around four months, my whole hairline fell out. And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing," she told the magazine. "My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat."

She also learned the myth that "weight falls off" once you start breastfeeding is just that — a myth. "Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off. Well, that was BS," the America's Next Top Model star said. "And I'm still working on like 20 pounds. When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body.' And that's just kind of how I go on with it."

All the things she's had to get used to with her own body have been worth it to become mom to baby Isaac, now 1. "The rewards are daily. Isaac brings us so much joy, just watching him grow and learn," the mom gushed of her little one. "And he's so inquisitive. And he's so curious. And he's a big adventurer. So, I have to say it's a daily joy being around him. It just makes me want to have more and more."

Graham is known for advocating for body positivity and honest conversations surrounding mental health and motherhood, which she said is "incredibly important." "I like to share every aspect of my life. I don't want to hide how I'm taking care of my body, whether it's mental health, stretching, movement," she explained of sharing her journey with exercise and movement as it relates to her own mental health, even throughout pregnancy. Despite all the drawbacks that come with sharing online, Graham said she wants others going through similar experiences to be able to speak out. "I just have found it incredibly important for everybody to talk about their journey and what they've been doing because it helps people who are struggling," she said.