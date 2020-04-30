Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Expecting Baby No. 2

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are expecting their second child together! The two announced the special news via social media and fans could not be more excited. The sweet couple shared a photo of themselves holding up a pregnancy test that reads positive as Ross shared the news with his followers.

"The fam is growing. [Heart emoji] Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition," he wrote before adding, "While we celebrate our happy news, we also want to raise awareness of the [march of dimes] Mom and Baby [COVID-19] Intervention and Support Fund, which is providing support in these uncertain times." According to PEOPLE, one source revealed, "Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!"

The Hills star Brody Jenner commented, "Congrats brother," while Sofia Richie said, "Yesss! So excited for you guys! Love you so much [heart emoji]." Other celebrity pals like Jesse McCartney and Malika Haqq also sent their well wishes for the sweet pair. Simpson and Ross already share daughter Jagger Snow, 4, together. Simpson is also the mom to 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Ross and Simpson got married in 2014 and currently seem more in love than ever. The two had plans on sharing their life behind closed doors with their fans when they got their own reality show Ashlee+Evan but it was canceled after just one season. While Simpson claimed their show didn't go past 6 episodes was because the two were so busy with other projects, one source said otherwise. According to Life & Style, Simpson's older sister, Jessica, was allegedly a source behind the rumors when an insider said that the show "failed to connect with viewers." A guest of Jessica's Hidden Hills Halloween party told the outlet that Jessica asked her guests not to speak to her sister about the canceled show because it was a "sore subject."

"Jessica said it was a kind of sore subject at the moment," the insider revealed. "Neither Ashlee nor Evan wanted to talk about it." The show ran for six episodes with one episode only racking in 540,000 viewers. However, despite the low viewership, Simpson still tried to convince Ross it was a good idea, despite the fact that he didn't want to do it in the first place. "Ashlee and Evan got in a huge fight because he didn't want to do the show in the first place and he is upset that now they look like failures," a source told Radar Online. "Ashlee assured Evan that the show would be a hit... She told him that fans have been begging her to come back to TV."