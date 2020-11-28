Angelina Jolie Receives Support From Social Media After Father Jon Voight's New Trump-Praising Message

✖

As actor Jon Voight continues to voice support for President Donald Trump, many fans are publicly directing their sympathies at his daughter, Angelina Jolie. Voight is still sharing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election results, falsely claiming that there was some kind of election tampering with no evidence. Many fans feel for Jolie, seeing their own family members fall into similar realms of misinformation.

Voight has posted many solemn videos on social media, where he talks at length about American politics, once calling Trump "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln." In his first video after the results showed that Trump had lost, Voight joined in on the conspiracy theories about this election, calling the results a "lie" and telling other Trump supporters: "this is now our greatest fight." In his latest video, Voight talked about the "great danger" he believes the Biden presidency will pose to the U.S.

Jon Voight lost his mind decades ago.. ask his Daughter who no longer speaks to him.. https://t.co/LcnleuhK8K — Kamatsu (@DarkWebWarrior) November 28, 2020

Seeing this radical new speech, many followers immediately thought of Jolie, and Voight's other children. Some posted on social media saying that their parents were preoccupied with similar misinformation, and that they felt bad for Jolie. Others joked that Jolie's non-existent relationship with Voight should show how others should deal with him as well.

"Angelina Jolie deserved far better for a father than Jon Voight Jon Voight never deserved a beautiful soul like her as his daughter. Angelina is on the right side of history... Jon is on the wrong side forever," one fan tweeted.

Jolie comes from Voight's second marriage, to actress Marcheline Bertrand. He and Bertrand married in 1971, separated in 1976 and finalized their divorce in 1980, while Jolie was born in 1975. Since then, Voight has dated many other stars, but has never remarried.

Jolie grew up with her mother, and spent little time with Voight, by all accounts. She told Rolling Stone Magazine that it was her mother, not her father that inspired her to pursue acting, despite the fact that she had a bit part in one her father's films at age 5. She told People Magazine that her relationship with Voight was always "dysfunctional," and that the closest they came to reconciliation was when filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider together in 2001. She said that their relationship deteriorated again after that.

Voight has not disputed this interpretation, but has impugned his daughter, blaming her for their estrangement. In 2002, he told Access Hollywood that Jolie has "serious mental problems" which caused their strained relationship. At the time of this writing, it is not clear where they stand.