Jon Voight Says Donald Trump Is the ‘Greatest President of This Century’ and Twitter Heats Up

After Jon Voight praised President Donald Trump as the “greatest president of this century,” Twitter is heating up with polarized reactions. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Voight, 80, hit out at the “radical left” for expressing “hate” and “extreme anger” toward Trump.

Jon Voight’s message of peace and love. pic.twitter.com/XHQTjtqsBx — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 18, 2019

“This is not peace,” he said in the video. “This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love … is what we should be voting for.”

“And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace,” Voight continued. “But this is war among the left. They have hate. It’s like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate.

“I’ve said this many times and I’m saying it again. From the deep truths of my heart and soul, President Trump is a man of truths, love and justice for the American people and also for the people of a sacred place, Israel. Not only does he love our country, the United States of America, but he has a love for the people of all nations.

“Let us pray for peace. Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths. And all that doubt and have extreme anger toward President Trump, may they be shown differently, that President Trump is the greatest president of this century.”

He concluded with, “Let us take a stand for liberty and justice for all. God bless.”

The impassioned speech showed a clear divide among his fans, with many agreeing with the Ray Donovan actor and many others voicing their disagreement just as loudly.

Earlier this month, Voight argued that Trump “is not a racist, but a man who loves his country and has every intention to make this land great again,” in another Twitter video.

He has supported the president since at least 2016, and has released several videos on Twitter applauding him, including a tweet in May where he called Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight currently sits on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ board of trustees after being appointed by Trump in March 2019.

