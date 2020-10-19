Jon Voight Lights up Social Media After Calling Joe Biden 'Evil' in Pro-Trump Video

Longtime actor Jon Voight recently released a new pro-Trump video in which he called Joe Biden "evil," and it has social media lit up. Voight, a staunch conservative Republican, has been a Trump supporter for some time, and has never been shy about his political opinions. Now, he expressing his true opinion on the Democratic presidential candidate. "Biden is evil," Voight said in the clip. "Trump must win — he's real. He will bring back the people's trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It's the biggest cover-up ever." He then blasted both Biden and former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served under as Vice President for two terms. "We cannot let that happen again," Voight said. "The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people." He continued, "They have stripped her mighty powers for their own ego of power to rule the nation's economy. Let us ask God to rid this horror and let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud." The comments have had Facebook user talking, and many have shared their thoughts over at PopCulture.com's post about the story. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

