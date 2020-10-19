Donald Trump Reacts to Jon Voight's Video Branding Joe Biden as 'Evil'

✖

Jon Voight has frequently been involved with President Donald Trump’s rallies and campaigns. The actor was involved with another video regarding the president and his run for re-election, the latest seeing him call out Joe Biden for being “evil.”

The clip that came out prior to the weekend and less than a week ahead of the final presidential debate, saw Voight continue to express his support of Trump while denouncing Biden and his plans. The man himself appeared to be a big fan of the video Voight put out as Trump shared it onto his page and wrote, “John, thank you! Such a great honor!” In his video, Voight voiced that Trump “will bring back the people’s trust” and shot down the other party, explaining that the “biggest cover-up ever” is the left. The Academy Award winner talked about Biden’s last time in office as the vice president to Barack Obama, telling his and Trump’s supporters that “we cannot let that happen again.”

John, thank you. Such a great honor! https://t.co/2NBZXFIoql — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2020

This is just one of the ways Trump is hoping to build some momentum with 14 days to go until the Nov. 3 election. Since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovering from his Walter Reed medical center hospitalization, Trump quickly returned to the ground with a week’s worth of rallies that is continuing on into this week. He is kicking things off on Monday with an event in Tucson, Arizona as he attempts to work on winning a key state in the race.

With Trump in transit, he did manage to rehash an ongoing feud with Dr. Anthony Fauci while on a conference call Monday. He referred to Fauci as an “idiot” and expressed his belief that the country is growing tiresome of hearing about the coronavirus. He implied that at his rallies, people don’t care about COVID-19 anymore -- something that is evident by the lack of face masks and social distancing that has been prevalent at his events. In his message, Trump explained, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.” He did call him a “nice guy” but provided a backhanded compliment by adding, “He’s been here for 500 years.” All of this comes after Fauci suggested to Americans that the rising coronavirus numbers could put a halt to the upcoming holiday season, insisting that families avoid indoor gatherings altogether.