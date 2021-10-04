Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie recently made a rare red carpet appearance with her daughter Zahara, as the pair turned up for the Los Angeles’ Power of Women event. InTouch reports that the pair posed for photos at the big reception, with Jolie donning a long-sleeved brown dress and Zahara sporting an all-white outfit with matching tennis shoes. The two were on-hand for the event so that Jolie could present young poet Amanda Gorman with Variety’s Power of Women honor.

“The young woman of grace, who stepped fearlessly to the podium on inauguration day. Not just the youngest but the strongest voice we could ask for in that moment,” the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress said during her presentation speech, according to Variety. “The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn’t see.” Jolie concluded by saying, “Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new outing comes after Jolie successfully won a request to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk removed from the couple’s custody case, on the grounds that he had failed to disclose a past connection to Pitt. “Judge Ouderkirk is no longer involved and Angelina is grateful to seek a fair decision regarding custody for the children,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. However, Pitt and his attorneys stated that Ouderkirk had been forthright about the connection, dating as far back as January 2017.

Pitt had scored a significant custody win back in May when Ouderkirk ruled he should have joint custody of the couple’s children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Jolie previously fired back at Ouderkirk after he refused the children the opportunity to testify in the case. In court documents filed on May 24, Jolie alleged that the children could offer testimony that provides evidence paramount to their own well-being.

Responding to Jolie successfully having Judge Ouderkirk removed from the case, Pitt’s lawyers issued a statement, saying that they believe the ruling could go all the way to the state Supreme Court. “Review is warranted to resolve whether an administrative error in failing promptly to disclose additional, immaterial matters involving counsel for a party, years after disclosing a significant history of such matters, requires disqualification,” the filing stated. At this time the heated court case between the two is ongoing.