Angelina Jolie Fires Back After Judge Denies Kids From Testifying in Brad Pitt Custody Drama

Angelina Jolie has fired back after a judge denied her and Brad Pitt's kids from testifying in their custody case. The Associated Press reports that the actress fired back at Judge John Ouderkirk in court documents filed on May 24, alleging that the children could provide testimony that provides evidence that is crucial to their own well-being. Ouderkirk previously refused to allow the children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — to testify in the court drama between their parents.

"Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case," stated the court documents filed by Jolie's legal team. Jolie argues that Judge Ouderkirk "has failed to adequately consider" a section of California courts code that asserts awarding custody to someone with a history of domestic violence is not in the best interest of a child. No specific details were proved regarding the nature of the "evidence," but the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress previously filed court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence.

More recently, it was reported by Us Weekly that Pitt has been awarded joint custody of the couple's children. The outlet cited legal documents that explained the basis for the court's ruling. "[Jolie’s] testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children."

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014, saying their I Do's at their estate Château Miraval in Correns, France. The couple first began dating after filming 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith together but did not go public with their relationship until 2006. In 2016, they separated, with Jolie filing for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time, the couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, released a statement, saying, "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time." The custody battle between the two has been raging publicly for months, with a source close to Pitt saying the actor has been "heartbroken" about how things have turned out.