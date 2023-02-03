'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Fate Revealed at AMC





Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches just learned its fate with AMC. According to Deadline, the series has been renewed for a second season after becoming the No. 1 new series premiere on its streaming service AMC+. The news comes as AMC canceled multiple shows, including Demascus and Invitation to a Bonfire.

"We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can't wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment of AMC Studios said in a statement. "In a business in which 'nobody knows anything,' we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come."

"The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice's work," executive producer Mark Johnson said. "The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we've already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come."

Mayfair Witches is based on the trilogy of books written by Anne Rice. The show focuses on a young neurosurgeon named Rowan Fielding, played by Alexandra Daddario, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she learns about her family and powers, she has to contend with a presence that has haunted her family for generations. Mayfair Witches also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.

PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Hamiln last month and revealed what fans can expect from the series. "Great performances from this cast, which is extraordinary," he said. "One of them is right here with us now, Tongayi. But [Daddario] is amazing, just extraordinary performances. But everybody in the cast, Jack Houston, everybody's great in it. So they can expect also a great visual, because I think they've done an extraordinary job with the set direction and the decoration and all of the visuals in it, too."