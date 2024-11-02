‘The White Lotus’ Star Alexandra Daddario Welcomes First Child With Husband Andrew Form

White Lotus and True Detective star Alexandra Daddario is a mom for the first time. According to PEOPLE, the 38-year-old San Andreas actress announced the great news on Instagram.

“I thought this was a weird bowl of candy,” she captioned the post of heer newborn still wrapped in a blanket at the hospital. She didn’t share any other official details about the new addition, but Daddario is not new to playing mom. She’s been a stepmother to Andrew Form’s two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Daddario had been keeping her pregnancy under wraps for a few months before making her official announcement in July. She broke the news with Vogue and went into emotional territory while revealing she had lost a pregnancy before this.

“Well, I had been pregnant. I had a loss,” Daddario told Vogue. “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,”

“Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful,” she continued.

Congratulations to the young actress. Here’s hoping she does get to have a playdate with Margot Robbie’s new baby boy when the time comes.