'The White Lotus' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Pregnancy

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario has revealed that she and her husband, film producer Andrew Form, are expecting their first child together. The 38-year-old actress shared this joyous news in an exclusive interview with Vogue, published on Wednesday. The interview offered a personal glimpse into her road to motherhood.

The couple, who tied the knot in a romantic New Orleans ceremony in June 2022 after getting engaged in 2021, had successfully kept the pregnancy under wraps for six months. Daddario managed to conceal her growing baby bump from the public by donning loose-fitting attire and limiting her social appearances. However, her attempts at secrecy were hilariously foiled on the set of her current project, Mayfair Witches.

The actress humorously recounted her experience trying to maintain the secret while filming: "I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my co-stars right after. By week five, I was like, There's no way I'm going to be able to hide this." Her morning sickness and dietary restrictions eventually gave her away to her observant castmates and crew members.

Daddario even attempted to use her condition to her advantage, saying, "I was like, If I tell my job that I'm pregnant, I'm going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace." When asked if this strategy worked, she laughingly replied, "No."

Despite the challenges of balancing her pregnancy with her professional commitments, Daddario found solace in the support of her colleagues. She expressed gratitude for her understanding co-stars, many of whom are parents themselves.

"I have wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl," she shared with a touch of self-deprecating humor. While this marks Daddario's first biological child, she has already embraced the role of stepmother to Form's two sons, Julian and Rowan, from his previous marriage to Jordana Brewster.

The actress's path to motherhood hasn't been without its hardships. During the interview, Daddario opened up about a past pregnancy loss. "It's long and complicated, so I don't want to be too specific," she shared, her voice softening. "Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you've been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn't understand fully before. It's very, very painful."

Despite the emotional challenges, Daddario has found ways to navigate the ups and downs of pregnancy. She reflected on how her busy work schedule served as both a blessing and a curse during the early stages. "I was so overwhelmed with work," she admitted. "Part of me was like, 'This is the worst thing ever.' Then part of me was like, 'This is actually a great distraction.' Because I'm not sitting there all day long in my house going, 'If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'"

Now entering a new phase of her pregnancy, Daddario is embracing the opportunity to showcase her changing body. "I'm finally embracing it," she declared. I can show it off." This newfound confidence was evident in a recent social media post in which the actress proudly displayed her baby bump, accompanied by a playful caption: "Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids."