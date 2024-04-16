Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Announce Stillbirth in Wake of Pregnancy Complications

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are mourning the loss of their daughter. Five months after announcing their fourth pregnancy, the Spy Kids star, 35, and her husband, 34, announced in a joint message shared on social media Monday that their fourth child, Indy Rex PenaVega, was stillborn.

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," the couple wrote. "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season."

The couple, who married in 2014, revealed their fourth pregnancy in November. They are also parents to sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, as well as daughter Rio, 2. Announcing the pregnancy at the time, the actress wrote," thank God we love adventure. Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!"

In the months that followed, Alexa continued to document her pregnancy, including her troubles with morning sickness and painful varicose veins. In January, she revealed that during her first trimester, she suffered a "four-centimeter tear" that caused bleeding. Amid the difficult pregnancy, the PenaVegas moved their family from their houseboat off the coast of Florida to a house in Tennessee, with the actress sharing in March that she was hospitalized for five days after she suffered a partial separation of the placenta from the uterus.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the couple told fans Monday that their daughter has forever changed them, sharing in tribute to their little girl, "This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted...then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

They concluded the post: "We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."

The PenaVegas, who met in Bible study and got engaged in 2013, were met with an outpouring of support. Replying to the post, Derek Hough wrote, "Your words breathe beauty and strength in a time of grief and loss. I am so sorry for your loss. May your hearts be filled with comfort." Jana Kramer said, "Sending prayers. I'm so so so sorry," with Candace Cameron Bure sharing, "We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!!!"