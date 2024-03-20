Pregnant 'Spy Kids' Star Alexa Penavega Hospitalized

Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega has been hospitalized after suffering a pregnancy complication in her third trimester. After moving with her husband Carlos PenaVega and their children from their houseboat off the coast of Florida to a house in Tennessee amid a number of scary pregnancy complications, the actress revealed in a March 18 Instagram video that she had been in the hospital for five days after she suffered a partial separation of the placenta from the uterus.

"I'm currently in the hospital...I've been in the hospital for five days," PenaVega told her followers from her hospital bed, explaining that she "started bleeding a little bit like a week and a half ago." Although the Hallmark star said she initially didn't believe it was a "huge deal," she said she thought it "was a little weird to be bleeding in my third trimester, and obviously you guys know my history with this pregnancy has not been easy."

PenaVega, who has continued documenting her pregnancy on social media, has been open about the morning sickness and painful varicose veins she has experienced throughout her pregnancy, also previously revealing that during her first trimester, she suffered a "four-centimeter tear" that caused bleeding. She told her followers that due to the history of her current pregnancy, she decided to go get herself checked to "be on the safe side."

"Bleeding ended up stopping and I was released and all was good," she recalled, going on to explain that when she woke up at around 5 in the morning a few days later to use the bathroom, "it was the second that I sat down to use the restroom that blood just kind of went everywhere. There was definitely this moment of, like, 'This is bad. This is not good.' There was a lot of blood everywhere, and I was pretty sure there was other liquids as well."

PenaVega recalled how she "screamed for Los" and how when he made it to the bathroom, the scene "obviously probably freaked him out a whole lot." The couple gathered their three children – sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, almost 3 – and "raced to the hospital," where it was discovered she suffered a partial separation of the placenta from the uterus. PenaVega recalled how throughout the ordeal, she "was just praying over my stomach and still, like, doing everything I could to just push baby, to get, like, a little bit of movement. And by the grace of God, on the drive over, baby finally started kicking and moving and squirming around."

According to the actress, who remains hospitalized, her current condition has stabilized to a place that "can be maintained" and monitored. She said "Now it's just a matter of, like, 'How long can we keep it like this? How long can I keep baby in my tummy? How long do I have to be in the hospital for?'" PenaVega added that she is "just gonna cherish every extra day that I get with little baby. Thank you for your prayers and just keep on praying because we still have a little ways to go and this baby needs to cook!"