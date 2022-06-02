Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 20-Month-Old Son Rushed to Hospital

✖

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had quite the scare when 20-month-old son Eduardo had to be rushed to the hospital following a severe allergic reaction. Hilaria shared the family's "scary experience" with her followers Wednesday, revealing that while she and her son have since returned home to rest, she was a "spent wreck" by the end of the ordeal.

"Never a dull moment for us...Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen. I've never had to administer it on my own...it was a scary experience," the former yoga instructor, who is currently expecting a baby girl with Alec, began her caption alongside a photo with her son at the hospital. "He is ok now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house. He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today. If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly."

Hilaria continued that while she wouldn't "bore" people with the story of rushing him out the door, she wanted to share her experience with people it might help, as well as "deep gratitude" to the hospital, ambulance service and emergency room personnel. She added of the photo, "Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand...I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck. Love you all and be safe."

This isn't the first time Eduardo has had a severe allergic reaction. In May 2021, Hilaria shared on Instagram that her little boy had to be rushed to the E.R. because of a new allergy in an incident she described as "one of those horrible moments a parent dreads." Hilaria, who is also mom to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, added at the time, "My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare." She advised parents in a similar situation not to "wait to see if it gets better" and find help immediately.