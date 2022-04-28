Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Son Rafael, 6, Broke His Arm 'Really Badly'

✖

Hilaria Baldwin had some sad news to share on Instagram Thursday. Her son Rafael, 6, broke his arm while playing at a park and was rushed to the Lenox Hill Hospital emergency room in New York. Baldwin shared a photo of her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, holding Rafael on his knee, with Rafael wearing a sling for his right arm.

Baldwin wrote that Rafael broke his arm "really badly" while playing and will be required to wear a cast for some time. She thanked the Lenox Hill staff for "taking such good care of our baby." Baldwin was "so grateful" for the doctors and nurses' "expertise and kindness."

"This is a part of being a parent that is so heartbreaking," Baldwin wrote. "We were with the babies when it happened and to get that call makes your heart sink. His little voice on the phone, 'I want my mommy'... knowing even the 20 min to get to him is 20 min too long. To not be able to immediately take away their pain and fear... oooof nothing prepares us for this, right?"

Baldwin and Alex were at the hospital late into the night with Rafael. When they took him home, they made up a bed for him on the floor because they feared he would fall off their bed. "How many times he called out for me last night, I do not know," Baldwin continued. "At one point I heard him whispering to himself, recounting what happened, saying over and over: 'I broke my arm.' We are relieved that, while it will be a long recovery road, he is certainly on it."

Rafael is the second-eldest child of Baldwin's seven children with Alec. They also share Carmen, 8; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 3; Eduardo, 18 months; and Maria, 13 months. In March, Baldwin announced she was pregnant again. Since then, she has been open about how nervous she has been during this pregnancy, which comes after she had a pregnancy loss in 2019 at four months.

"So much of motherhood is waiting and realizing that there is so much beyond our control. As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous," Baldwin wrote on April 11. "I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it's hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn't experienced loss."

In the post, Baldwin said she focused on her breathing and tried to calm "muscles of stress" when she gets nervous. "This helps my mind. I have this Doppler from when I was pregnant with Edu. I didn't go to as many dr appts because of COVID, so I did little checks on him at home," Baldwin wrote. "What a wild time to be having a baby. I decided to dig it up this pregnancy, as I can feel my stress level rise, approaching the 4-month mark, interestingly coinciding with the baby I lost due date."

Baldwin and Alec know the baby's gender, but do not plan on sharing that news publicly until they pass the point she lost her 2019 pregnancy, reports PEOPLE. When she is prepared to share the news with fans, Baldwin said she wants to be "thoughtful and inclusive" about gender because of her connection to the LGBTQIA+ community, Baldwin wrote in an Instagram Story post.