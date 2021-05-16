Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Says Son Suffered 'Scary' Health Issue

✖

Alec Baldwin and Hilarious Baldwin suffered every parent's worst nightmare when their son, Eduardo "Edu," experienced a medical emergency. On Instagram, Hilaria posted a message about how Edu had an allergic reaction recently. Hilaria and Alec welcomed Edu back in September 2020. The two share six children together — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, Edu, 8 months, and Maria, who was born earlier this year via surrogate. Alec also shares an adult daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife, Kim Bassinger.

Hilaria explained on Saturday that Edu suffered from an allergic reaction, but she does not know what he reacted to just yet. She continued to write that none of her other kids suffer from allergies, so this was a scary experience for her. The mom-of-six wrote that she took Edu to the hospital for treatment and that her friend sent a photo to Alec, as he is currently away for work, to let him know that they were doing alright following the situation. She captioned her Instagram post, which included a photo of herself holding baby Edu in the hospital, "Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."

Hilaria went on to issue an important message directly to her followers, urging them to seek out treatment for their own children if they happen upon a similar situation. Additionally, she shared her gratitude for the medical professionals who treated Edu for his allergic reaction. The 37-year-old wrote, "I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness. I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help. i love you my baby boy, mama loves you so."

As previously mentioned, Hilaria and Alec welcomed their son, Edu, in September 2020. Only a few months later, Hilaria shared the exciting news that they expanded their family once again. According to PEOPLE, she posted a photo of herself surrounded by her six children, which she captioned with "7" and a red heart emoji. It was later reported that Hilaria and Alec welcomed their sixth child together, Maria, via surrogate.