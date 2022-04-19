Alec Baldwin Shares Why He and Hilaria Baldwin Keep Having More Kids

✖

Alec Baldwin is loving expanding his family. The actor, 64, shared with his Instagram followers Thursday the reason why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, continue to have more children after the couple announced last month that they were expecting their seventh child together. The two are already parents to daughters María, 13 months, and Carmen, 8, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 18 months, and Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey," the actor captioned a clip of María giggling as she looks into the camera. Alec's brother Billy Baldwin commented on the post, "The smile, giggles, joy..." In March, Hilaria and Alec announced they were expecting baby number seven, and last week Hilaria revealed she already knows the sex of the baby.

"So many of you are asking what I'm having... I do know and I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things," she wrote on her Instagram Story last week. "1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," she continued. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

When it comes to her second reason, Hilaria said she was trying to be more inclusive with the way she talks about sex and gender. "Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," she continued. "Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have. But given all of the prejudice I'm seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice. It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans."