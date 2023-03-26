Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share First Look at Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo shares a glimpse of her and Adam Levine's youngest child. The model posted a picture on Instagram on March 26 showing the first sighting of her and her husband's third child, whose name and sex have not yet been released. Prinsloo posted photos including her now-2-month-old's bare feet poking out of gray knit pants and resting on the mom's leg as part of a carousel of images from the family's recent trip to Las Vegas, where Levine's band Maroon 5 began a residency two days before at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Also included in Prinsloo's post was a picture of Dusty Rose Levine, 6, and Gio Grace Levine, 5, playing on a floor, along with a photo of her sitting next to one of the girls while she is wearing noise-canceling headphones and a shot of the couple's older children watching their dad perform.

As part of a mirror selfie, Prinsloo also shared a picture of her wearing a black halter mini dress and knee-high, platform boots. Another shot was of her seated inside a dressing room in her underwear, and one showed her and Levine backstage drinking from what appeared to be bottles of Calirosa Tequila. "Vegas week 1," Behati captioned her post. "@maroon5." Following a five-month absence from Instagram, she re-posted photos of her husband in February when she announced her pregnancy. Later, he faced allegations that he had an affair, which Levine denied while admitting he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

This past fall, Prinsloo joined Levine at another Maroon 5 concert in Las Vegas in October 2022, which was a show of her support for the singer, as well as a joint appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party earlier this month. Levine also gave a rare peek into his personal life recently. "It's zone defense as they say," he joked about his family on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on March 3. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos." He added, "I pushed harder for the minivan. I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn't have to be your mom's Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun."