Nikki Bella Shows off 15-Week Baby Bump, Reveals Health Update

Less than a month after she shared that she's pregnant with her first child, Nikki Bella has given fans another update on her pregnancy, as PEOPLE noted. The former WWE star, who is pregnant at the same time as her twin sister, Brie Bella, took to her Instagram Story recently to share an update on her 15-week mark.

“Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I should say we, I feel like I leave Artem out of this a lot,” Nikki told the camera, as seen on her Instagram Story. “We turned 15 weeks, look at that, my baby. It’s always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I’m trying to take selfies in the mirror and it all gets really hard.”

“But I am very excited,” she continued to tell her fans. “I’ve been feeling so much better. Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and your pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot.”

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Nikki opened up about her Valentine's Day plans. According to the Total Bellas star, she actually spent a chill night with her twin sister during the holiday.

“Brie and I finally rested last night, we did not do Valentine’s Day dinner, we were all in bed at like 7:30,” Nikki recounted. “But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that. 15 weeks! Yay!”

As previously detailed, this new update comes only a couple of weeks after the Bella twins revealed that they were both expecting. Nikki is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev while Brie will become a mom for a second time with her husband Daniel Bryan, as the two already share a two-year-old daughter named Birdie.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told PEOPLE about the news, which was unveiled on Jan. 29. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.' I’m not ready for it."

