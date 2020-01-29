Nikki and Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant and Due Just Weeks Apart

It's a baby boom for the Bellas! Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie Bella are both pregnant and due just weeks apart, the former WWE stars announced in this week's issue of PEOPLE. The sisters admit that while they think fans will believe it's a joke, the whole thing came as a "total surprise" for them as well.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie said. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.' I’m not ready for it."

Nikki is preparing to welcome her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan will become parents for the second time. Their new arrival will join big sister Birdie Joe, 2, and Brie shared that she found out she was pregnant after deciding she was "meant to have one child."

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," she explained. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!'"

Nikki and Chigvintsev, on the other hand, weren't trying, but Nikki just had a "feeling."

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet," she said. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?'"

"I didn't tell Artem at this point," she continued. "I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second."

The twins are due a week and a half apart and shared that they've been experiencing the "same symptoms."

"I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it's crazy because I'm not going out and partying," Nikki said. "I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It's like having a hangover. I think what's been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day."

"Even though I feel really sick, like, can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she continued. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

Photo Credit: Getty / USA Network