Brie and Nikki Bella's Baby Bumps Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Twin sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are both pregnant now, and made their baby bumps made their red carpet debuts together, too. The Total Bellas stars announced their pregnancies together in PEOPLE late last month, and said it was a total surprise. Nikki is expecting her first child with fiance and Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting baby number two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life & Style Weekly (@lifeandstyleweekly) on Feb 8, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

The Bella twins were spotted at the Boss Babes & CEOs With Nikki and Brie Bella at WWD Magic Social House 2020 Magic Show event in Las Vegas on Friday, reports InTouch Weekly. The 36-year-old WWE stars wore two totally different looks to the event.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told PEOPLE in January. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki explained. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

In the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the two revealed they also conceived their children at the same place, reports Us Weekly.

"This is how I got pregnant," Nikki began. "I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]."

"They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help," she continued. "I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem Chigvintsev and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I'm like, 'I can't get pregnant. I need help.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Feb 8, 2020 at 4:31pm PST

Nikki then nonchalantly added, "By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and [Daniel] Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys."

Brie said she and Bryan conceived their second child in the same place.

"Should we have our babies at my house too?" Brie jokingly asked.

"So gross," Nikki said. "No. Sick."

Brie and Bryan are already parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 2. She initially thought she was "meant to have one child" and they stopped trying to have a child at one point.

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," she told PEOPLE. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!'"

Nikki and Chigvintsev were not trying to have a baby before their wedding, but she suddenly got a "feeling" to take a pregnancy test.

The sisters' due dates are only a week and a half apart. They also shared ultrasound images on Jan. 29.

Chigvintsev and Nikki got engaged in November, but did not announce the engagement until last month. They met as dance partners on DWTS Season 25 and began dating after she ended her relationship with John Cena.

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Monster Energy