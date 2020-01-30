Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump Following Pregnancy Reveal

Shortly after she announced that she (and her twin sister, Brie Bella) was pregnant, former WWE superstar Nikki Bella has put her growing baby bump on display. According to TMZ, Nikki was recently spotted walking around Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon with her hand lovingly placed on her bump.

Nikki Bella Showing Off Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Reveal https://t.co/H2ri2qykX2 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2020

Nikki was reportedly heading to a friend's place at the time. The former wrestler was seen wearing black leggings and a chic, red workout top. In one snap published by TMZ, Nikki could be seen cradling her baby bump with her left hand, which just so happens to also sport the engagement ring she received from her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, back in November.

The news comes hours after the Bella twins announced that they were both pregnant and that they were due only weeks apart.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!!" Nikki related on Instagram, captioning a series of photos of the two sisters and one of her sonogram snaps. "It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

"@thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here's another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side," Nikki continued. "You have already been the best teacher!"

Nikki then went on to address Chigvintsev. The couple, who announced that they were engaged in November, have been dating since March 2019. Soon after it was revealed that they were engaged, the couple related that they were eager to start a family sometime in the future, and, obviously, they're finally taking that leap to parenthood.

"Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me!" she wrote. "To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren't husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already."