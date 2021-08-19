Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Fuel Dating Rumors With Cuddly Outing

✖

People are once again speculating about Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship status. The photogenic twosome was photographed out and about in New York City on Thursday, with Tatum on a bike and Kravitz either walking beside him or riding behind him on the bike. Page Six has the photos, and while the body language could be interpreted as merely friendly, many are wondering if this easy intimacy means that their professional relationship has turned romantic.

Kravitz Is directing her first film Pussy Island, with Tatum in a starring role. Deadline reported the news back in June. "Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum)," reads the film's official description. "When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying."

Rumors began about Tatum and Kravitz's relationship back in January, but they denied any romance. "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," a source told PEOPLE. This isn't the first time Kravitz and Tatum have collaborated for a project, working together on The Lego Batman Movie in 2017, in which Tatum voiced Clark Kent and Kravitz Cat Woman. The actress will also play Cat Woman in the upcoming Robert Pattinson Batman film.

Kravitz filed for divorce from her ex-husband Karl Glusman on Dec. 23, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE and confirmed by the High Fidelity actress's rep. The Independent reported that Kravitz had shared a quote seemingly referencing her divorce on her Instagram Story alongside a meme of someone dumping trash into a dumpster labeled "people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

Kravitz and Glusman married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the bride's father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, and celebrated their one-year anniversary over the summer on Instagram with loving posts. As of now, both Kravitz and Glusman have deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram profiles but currently continue to follow one another.

Neither party addressed the reason for their split, and The Batman star told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in May 2020 that Glusman was "the one." When asked how she knew she was ready to get married, Kravitz responded, "I feel I’ve known him my entire life. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met."

As for Tatum, he split again from singer Jessie J in October after the two dated on and off since they were first linked in October 2018. In April 2018, the 21 Jump Street actor split from wife Jenna Dewan, who announced in February 2020 that she was engaged to actor Steve Kazee. Dewan and Tatum share daughter Everly, 7, and Dewan welcomed son Callum with Kazee in March of last year.