Lenny Kravitz Asks Daughter Zoe’s Boyfriend Channing Tatum for ‘Magic Mike’ Role

Lenny Kravitz is feeling the love for daughter Zoë Kravitz’s rumored boyfriend Channing Tatum. The rocker, 57, and actor, 41, had a playful exchange on Instagram Wednesday after the “Fly Away” artist showed off his impressive physique on social media and the Step Up actor asked for some tips in the gym.

“2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night,” Lenny captioned a shot in the kitchen in which he’s sporting an unbuttoned leopard print shirt. “3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love.” Tatum quickly commented on the post, “Good god man. What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?” The Grammy-winner quipped in response, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lenny’s mention of connections appears to be a reference to his daughter, Zoë, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The Big Little Lies actress was first linked with Tatum in August after previously working on the upcoming Pussy Island film together. The two first turned heads after being spotted getting cozy during a bike ride in New York City and appeared to confirm their romance earlier this month after attending a Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys together.

The two posed in group photos together from the party they both posted to social media. “This night!” Tatum captioned his Instagram Story with Zoë, Keys and Moses Sumney. “No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys.” Keys had initially shared the photo on her own Instagram, captioning it, “Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!! Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!”

Both Tatum and Zoë have been married in the past, with the 21 Jump Street star tying the knot with Jenna Dewan in 2009. The former couple, who share 8-year-old daughter Everly, finalized their divorce in 2019, and Tatum dated singer Jessie J on and off from 2018 to 2020. Zoë was briefly married to Karl Glusman after a May 2019 wedding before splitting in December 2020 and finalizing their divorce in August.