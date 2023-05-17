Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Maria Shriver Split: 'It Was My F- Up'

Arnold Schwarzenegger did not hold back as he reflected on his divorce from Maria Shriver in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The 75-year-old actor candidly called the divorce "my failure," yet he was pleased to describe how he and Shriver have maintained a positive relationship as co-parents. Schwarzenegger talked about his personal life in the context of his new Netflix original series FUBAR, which he says is "deliberately autobiographical."

Schwarzenegger and Shriver's divorce was headline news in 2011 when it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had secretly fathered a son with the family's long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena. He said that it is no mistake that his character in Fubar, Luke, cheats on his wife and then watches his life fall apart. He said: "We were laughing about it – it feels like it's a documentary. The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too."

"But in [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f- up. It was my failure," Schwarzenegger went on. "Also, in the show, he's deep down still in love with his wife."

When asked if he misses being married, Schwarzenegger said simply: "No. [The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her."

As for Shriver, Schwarzenegger is proud of where their relationship is at now. He said: "She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays – everything together." He even joked: "If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me."

While Schwarzenegger's real life evolves off camera, FUBAR premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 25. The series will have eight episodes all dropping at the same time.