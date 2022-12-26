Zach Bryan Trolls Ticketmaster With New Album Title

Country star Zach Bryan is calling out Ticketmaster by name with the release of his surprise live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks) on Christmas Eve. The "Something in the Orange" artist also simultaneously released a statement vowing to find a way to keep tickets attainable for his yet-to-be-announced 2023 tour.

"Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I'm done with it," he wrote on social media Dec. 24. "I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show..."

The breakout country star continued, "I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows... I am so so tired of people saying things can't be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people."

Bryan also added in what some have speculated is a swipe at Bruce Springsteen amid the artist's "platinum" ticketing controversy this year, "Also, to any songwriter trying to make 'relatable music for the working class man or woman' (they) should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they're singing."

All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks) notably echoes a tweet of Bryan's from Nov. 15, when the country star concluded after a long rant against Ticketmaster, "I'm fully aware of the Ticketmaster and Live Nation relationship. All my decisions – moving forward – will reflect this and until there is a serious change in the system all my homies will continue to hate Ticketmaster. (Last thing I say on the matter.) Sorry for being annoying."

Bryan's live album marks his third release of the year following two studio collections, but the up-and-comer has more music coming fans' way. At the end of November, the "Sun to Me" artist revealed that he is working on a 2023 studio album that will be titled Writers and Fighters.