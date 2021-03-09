✖

Are Zach Braff and Florence Pugh married? Fans think the two secretly tied the knot after Braff was photographed wearing a ring that looks a lot like a wedding band on his left ring finger. The Scrubs actor, 45, and Pugh, 25, were out in Los Angeles walking their dog Billie on Sunday. Both looked casual in sneakers and laid-back outfits and face masks, but fans immediately noticed Braff's dark ring. Pugh, meanwhile, was not wearing a ring. Click here to see the photos published by PEOPLE.

The marriage speculation comes two months after Braff celebrated Pugh's birthday by sharing a sweet message on social media honoring her. Calling her the "most fun person [he's] ever met," Braff wrote alongside Instagram photos of their time together, "I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your (sic) for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday (sic)." He continued, "What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born."

Braff and Pugh met in August 2018 when she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. In October of 2019, Braff shared a photo of Pugh alongside three of his friends with the caption, "People I love."

The two are subject to frequent complaints from online trolls about their 20-year age difference, something they've spoken about openly. In April 2020, Pugh shared a lengthy Instagram video reprimanding fans for criticizing her relationship. Braff later praised her for her response in an interview with Mr Porter magazine. "She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," he gushed. "I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."

In her video, Pugh spoke out against the "horrid" and "hateful" comments she had been receiving. The Little Women actress said that she "will not allow that behavior" on her page. "I'm not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason."

"I'm 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old," she continued. "I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love."

She ended with a strong message to her followers: "The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers... I don't want that on my page," Pugh said. "It's embarrassing, it's sad and I don't know when cyberbullying became trendy."