Zach Braff Gushes Over Girlfriend Florence Pugh for Her 'Intelligent' Defense of Their Age Gap

Zach Braff recently gushed over his girlfriend Florence Pugh for her "intelligent" defense of their age gap. In a During a recent interview with Mr Porter, Braff, 45, addressed Pugh's, 24, passionate rant from April in which she staunchly defended the pair's relationship for critics who say their 21-year age gap is a problem. "She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff shared.

"I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to," he added, explaining why he never publicly spoke out. Pugh's indignant Instagram video came after she had posted a Birthday message for Braff, and received a lot of comments from people who do not support their relationship due to the age difference between them. In the post's caption, Pugh wrote, "My relationship with Instagram. In true Flo fashion, wearing spot stickers and all.

To those of you that this video applies to- please listen. Please learn. Being hateful is not trendy."

In the clip itself, Pugh blasted all those who had been writing rude comments on her posts. "I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset," she said. "It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another."

"The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason." Pugh went on to say, "I'm 24 years-old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old."

Pugh then said, "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you." Finally, the Midsommar actress added, "The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers... I don't want that on my page. It's embarrassing, it's sad and I don't know when cyber bullying became trendy."