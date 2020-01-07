Florence Pugh Snaps Back at Commenter Who Shamed Her and Boyfriend Zach Braff’s Age Differences

Little Women star Florence Pugh snapped back at an Isntagram user who pointed out the age difference between herself and her boyfriend, Zach Braff. The Scrubs star is 21 years older than Pugh, and the couple was first seen together in April 2019. The couple have yet to make their red carpet debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:39pm PST

Back on Dec. 28, Pugh, 24, shared a photo of herself outside Greenblatt’s Delicatessen Restaurant and Fine Wines on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “curing jet lag 101.”

Braff, 44, posted a queen emoji in the comments section.

“You’re 44 years old,” an Instagram follower pointed out.

“And yet he got it,” Pugh replied.

Pugh and Braff were first spotted together in April during a stroll in New York City, reports E! News. He later attended the Little Women premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, possibly to support Pugh, in December. In November, they were at the Marriage Story premiere, but did not pose for pictures at the red carpet together.

Braff, who did not respond to the Instagram user’s comment, wrote and directed a short film featuring Pugh, In The Time It Takes To Get There.

The 11-minute film co-stars Alicia Silversone and Andy King, the event producer who became a viral hit thanks to his appearance in the Fyre Fest documentary. The movie was based on a college student’s poster, which won an Adobe Creative Cloud contest, with Pugh playing a “social media influencer” in the 1800s.

Pugh made her film debut in 2014’s The Falling with Maisie Williams. She scored a breakout year in 2019, with roles in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar and Little Women. This year, she will be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow, which opens on May 1.

“What a year. What a birthday,” Pugh wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3. “The day has certainly been adventurous and I’ve been treated and spoilt in every way possible. I even sprinted through Mexico City airport in the hope to catch a flight wearing what can only reaaally be described as beach attire and gave the onlookers the perfect ‘glad it weren’t me’ moment . My 24th lap round the sun and I’m figuring it out a little bit more everyday.”

Little Women is now in theaters. The critically acclaimed film earned Golden Globe nominations for Alexandre Desplat’s score and Saoirse Ronan’s lead performance.

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images