Florence Pugh Slams Zach Braff Age-Difference Jokes as ‘Abuse’

Florence Pugh recently took to Instagram to slam people making jokes about the age difference between her and boyfriend Zach Braff. Pugh shared a video clip of herself taking about the behavior of her critics, which she referred to as “abuse.” In the post’s caption, the actress wrote, “My relationship with Instagram. In true Flo fashion, wearing spot stickers and all.

To those of you that this video applies to- please listen. Please learn. Being hateful is not trendy.”

“I will not allow that behavior on my page,” she said. “I’m not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.” Pugh went on to say, “I’m 24 years-old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old.”

The actress continued: “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you.” She added, “The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers… I don’t want that on my page. It’s embarrassing, it’s sad and I don’t know when cyber bullying became trendy.”

Pugh, 24 and Braff, 45 were first romantically linked about a year ago, but have kept their relationship very private. Her message to critics of their age difference was prompted after she posted a sweet birthday message to him. That post reportedly became flooded with harsh words from users, which in turn caused Pugh to turn off the comments.

“Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!” she wrote in the post, alongside a photo of Braff.

While Pugh has clearly dealt with her fair share of critics, she has also had some support form friends, many of whom commented on her new post. “Oh I love and appreciate [you] so much,” singer Ariana Grande wrote.

“My partner is 22 years my senior and we have been together almost 7 years. Love is a diverse beautiful thing and I hope more people open their minds up a little more,” added model Stefania Ferrario. Braff does not appear to have commented on the situation at this time.