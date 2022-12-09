Country Star Zac Brown Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The country star, 44, reportedly popped the question to Yazdi in a "very intimate" proposal in Hawaii earlier this year, PEOPLE reports, and is keeping their relationship "very private" as they move forward towards tying the knot officially.

Brown and Yazdi have rarely shared photos or videos of themselves together, but Yazdi has been traveling with the Zac Brown Band on tour dating back to at least July, when she could be seen celebrating Brown's birthday on the road, seemingly wearing an engagement ring on her left hand while standing close to her fiancé.

Yazdi has appeared as an actress in Hawaii Five-O, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, The Martial Arts Kid, and the documentary Herb Ritts: L.A. Style, according to IMDb. Yazdi's personal website describes her as a "born adventurer, events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, and professional model." Yazdi also calls herself a "spokesmodel for living with passion" as a motorcyclist and is the founder of the Ride Wild organization, which is described as an organization meant to change the perception of women in power sports including motorcycling.

Brown and the Zac Brown Band recently wrapped their tour after releasing a deluxe version of their 2021 record The Comeback in September. They will hit the road once again overseas in March with an additional festival run in June.

Brown split from ex-wife Shelly in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The two are parents to Alexander, 8, and daughters Joni, 11, Georgia, 12, Lucy, 14, and Justice, 15. "We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple," the former couple told PEOPLE at the time.

"We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there," they continued. "This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture – love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."