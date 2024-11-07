Why You Don’t See Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Public Much

Despite Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. being one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, there’s a good reason why the fan-favorite duo aren’t seen together much in public. The actors have been together since 2000 after meeting on the set of the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. By 2001 they were engaged and tied the knot the following year in Mexico. They are also parents to two kids.

To this day, Gellar and Prinze Jr. remain favorites among fans, but aside from social media posts here and there, they don’t go out together much in public. Via E! News, Prinze Jr. appeared on Brian Austin Green’s Oldish podcast, where he revealed just how he and his wife of 22 years deal with privacy amidst the spotlight, saying he does think celebrities can control “to a certain degree” when it comes to privacy.

“I don’t know how deliberate they are in trying to avoid that BS,” the She’s All That star explained. “I know how easy it’s been for us ‘cause I don’t go anywhere. People don’t see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they’re not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we’re good at avoiding it.”

While the two have been able to mostly stay away from the paps, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy. Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted that paparazzi still wait in their neighborhood, but jokingly said, “There’s people that are way more famous than me on my street. So I’ll just make sure they leave first. They’ll go follow Schwarzenegger and leave me alone. You know what I mean?”

Having a relationship in Hollywood is not easy, but SMG and Prinze Jr. seem to have done it with ease and still going as strong as ever. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in September, and Gellar occasionally shares sweet photos of the two of them on social media, reminding people that yes, Fred and Daphne are still very much together. Fans may not be able to see them out and about a lot, but it just means that they are taking care of their relationship while in Hollywood, and that might just be the best excuse yet.