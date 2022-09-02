Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants to Collect on Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Marriage Bet With Howard Stern

Sarah Michelle Gellar is calling out Howard Stern to pay up after he grilled her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., back in 2001 about his pending nuptials to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star. The radio shock jock was convinced that the couple's marriage wouldn't last even 10 years, and as the stars celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, Gellar is ready to collect on the bet he made Prinze.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the Cruel Intentions star posted screenshots of Prinze's interview on The Howard Stern Show, in which Stern told the She's All That actor, "So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last." Prinze didn't agree, telling Stern "absolutely it will last," but the radio host wasn't buying it. "I wanna make a written bet with you. In about 10 years you're gonna hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money,'" Stern said, as Prinze agreed and asked to get the bet in writing.

In addition to sharing the screenshots from the interview, Gellar also tagged The Howard Stern Show and said, "What do you think?!?!" which she followed up with, "I think you owe us." Prinze reposted his wife's sassy Stories, adding, "She will never forget," alongside two laughing crying emojis.

The Grudge actress also paid tribute to her two decades of marriage in a more tender way, sharing photos from her 2002 wedding to Prinze on her profile with the simple caption, "20," with a star. Gellar's dear friend, Selma Blair, commented on the tribute, "Happy anniversary golden couple. So much love." Comedian Chelsea Handler added, "Congratulations, you two! That is no easy [feat]!"

Prinze and Gellar's marriage has been a shining light in Hollywood since they tied the knot in Mexico 20 years ago. The two stars met while filming the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer and began dating three years later. Not long after, they got engaged and tied the knot in 2002. Since then, Gellar and Prinze have gone on to welcome two kids – Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 10.