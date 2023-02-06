'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel in the Works With Original Cast Members in Talks to Return

A belated sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer is in the works, and the main cast may return to reprise their roles. On Monday, sources at Sony Pictures told Deadline that the studio is interested in reviving this classic slasher thanks to the recent success of Scream, among others in the genre. They said that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to reprise their roles.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer revival would reportedly be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for co-writing and directing the Netflix original film Do Revenge last year. Robinson also wrote and directed Netflix's 2019 rom-com Someone Great, but other than that, most of Robinson's best-known work has been as a writer – she also co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder and the 2020 HBO Max dramedy Unpregnant. She also created the MTV series Sweet/Vicious, which ran from 2016 to 2017.

The insiders said that this project is still in early development, and the company did not make any official comment on reports about it. The sources said that Leah McKendrick has signed on to write the script, while Neal H. Moritz is still negotiating his return as a producer. McKendrick wrote the 2019 feature Deviant Love but has more credits as an actress at this point.

McKendrick and Robinson reportedly came up with the idea for this belated sequel together, but so far the plot is being kept under wraps. However, insiders said that their pitch to studio executives went over very well, and it came at the perfect time as Scream was doing big business and other slashers were seeing a comeback as well. In particular, execs responded to the idea of bringing back original cast members after seeing it work so well on Scream. Robinson and McKendrick's pitch reportedly resonated with Hewitt and Prinze as well.

I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered in 1997, but is loosely based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel by the same name. It is about four young friends who cover up a car accident where they believe they killed a man, only to be stalked by that man a year later. The movie was successful and earned two contemporary sequels – 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

For now, this revival-sequel is still in development with no guarantee it will ever air, but it clearly has people excited. The original I Know What You Did Last Summer is streaming now on Netflix.